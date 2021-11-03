IT spending is rising on a lot of unneeded tech

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Global spending on information technology is forecast to grow six percent year-over-year in 2021. A lot of that spending could be better allocated elsewhere. “With COVID, everyone’s seeing digital acceleration, but very few organizations are tracking what they’re getting in terms of business outcomes,” said James Anderson, research vice president at Gartner. “Where are people wasting money? They’re not using business metrics to influence investment. They’re doing what people tell them to do.”