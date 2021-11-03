IT spending is rising on a lot of unneeded tech

Retail News
IT spending is rising on a lot of unneeded techThe Wall Street Journal 03/10/2021
Global spending on information technology is forecast to grow six percent year-over-year in 2021. A lot of that spending could be better allocated elsewhere. “With COVID, everyone’s seeing digital acceleration, but very few organizations are tracking what they’re getting in terms of business outcomes,” said James Anderson, research vice president at Gartner. “Where are people wasting money? They’re not using business metrics to influence investment. They’re doing what people tell them to do.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!