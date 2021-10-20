IT budgets to grow at fastest rate in more than a decade

Retail News
IT budgets to grow at fastest rate in more than a decadeThe Wall Street Journal 10/19/2021
Corporate information technology budgets are forecast to grow 3.6 percent in 2022, the biggest one year increase in more than 10 years, according to research by Gartner. Fifty-one percent of IT executives said their companies will invest in business intelligence and data analytics technologies and 48 percent will increase spending on the cloud.
Discussions
