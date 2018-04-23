Isaac Larian has not abandoned efforts to buy Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Retail News

Los Angeles Times

The billionaire owner of MGA Entertainment Inc., the maker of Bratz dolls, has been on a mission to save as many Toys “R” Us locations as possible. He has backed off on in his efforts to buy 82 stores in Canada, acknowledging that the planned purchase by 82 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will settle the matter. Mr. Larian’s recent $675 million bid to pick up 274 of the retailer’s U.S. locations was rejected earlier in April as being insufficient, but he and his investors are said to be making new calculations for another attempt.