Instagram gives a boost to influencer-created ads

NY Times 06/05/2019

Earlier this week, Instagram rolled out changes to its advertising platform that gives brands the option to run influencer-created content in users’ feeds. Influencers build up large audiences so they can make money off of endorsements, but until now could only expose their messages to those who followed them. With the new strategy, Instagram users will see influencer ads in their feeds, whether they asked for them or not.

