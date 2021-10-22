Instagram drives luxury watch brand marketing and sales

Retail News
Instagram drives luxury watch brand marketing and salesThe New York Times 10/22/2021
Luxury watch brands are turning to Instagram to create awareness for their new products, and companies such as Breitling are using commenters on the social media site as an advisory board. “We show them new products, concepts or ideas one to two years in advance,” said George Kern, Breitling CEO. “And here and there, we change our mind or our approach to designs, and test designs in other directions.”
Discussions
