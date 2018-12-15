Instacart will no longer deliver for Whole Foods

Retail News

TechCrunch

In an announcement that came as little surprise, Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta wrote in a blog post that the deliver service and Whole Foods would wind down their relationship starting in February. Whole Foods, of course, was acquired by Amazon last year and the e-tail giant has AmazonFresh and Amazon Prime Now options available for shoppers. Currently, Instacart employs 1,415 in-store shoppers dedicated to serving 76 Whole Foods locations. The firm is working to transfer those workers to assignments at other chains.