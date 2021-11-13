Instacart tests delivery options

Retail News

TechCrunch

Instacart is testing reduced or free delivery options for customers who place orders more than 24 hours in advance of delivery. The grocery delivery service is also rolling out a “Deals Tab” where customers can look for coupons from retailers and consumer packaged goods brands. “Online grocery shouldn’t be a luxury, and we’re committed to making Instacart the most affordable way for families across North America to get the food they need from the retailers they love,” said Asha Sharma, Instacart’s chief operating officer, in a statement.