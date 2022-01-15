Instacart teams with major grocers for meal delivery service

Retail News

TechCrunch

Instacart has introduced its online “Ready Meals” hub that makes it easier for customers to order ready-made meals from Food Lion, Giant, Kroger, Publix and other grocers. “From fresh soups and salads for a quick lunch to take-and-bake casseroles, pasta dishes and meat and seafood entrees for the family dinner, we’re proud to serve as a powerful enablement partner for retailers, creating new ways for them to give busy people and families across the U.S. more ways to shop smart, eat healthy and feed their cravings faster than ever before,” said Daniel Danker, the head of product at Instacart.