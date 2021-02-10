Instacart shoppers may refuse orders, walk off the job

Retail News

Vice

A group of Instacart shoppers has call on others delivering for the third-party service to walk off the job or refuse low-paying orders as it seeks to improve compensation and working conditions for gig workers. The call for a work action follows another call by the Gig Workers Collective for Instacart customers to boycott the service over its treatment of shoppers and delivery people. The workers are trying to get rid of $7 batch jobs where Instacart shoppers can make as little as $7 total for delivering three orders. Instacart claims that the charges made by the Gig Workers Collective is not reflective of shoppers’ experiences or its approach to working with them.