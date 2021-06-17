Retail News

Instacart promo offers free snacks and other stuff for vaccinated customers

USA Today 06/17/2021

Instacart announced that it is teaming up with the White House as part of its “Get Vaxxed For Snacks” sweepstakes, which seeks to get 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by July 4. The delivery service will give 200 winners a $500 Instacart gift card for use on the aforementioned snacks and other purchases.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!