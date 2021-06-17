Instacart promo offers free snacks and other stuff for vaccinated customers

Retail News
Instacart promo offers free snacks and other stuff for vaccinated customersUSA Today 06/17/2021
Instacart announced that it is teaming up with the White House as part of its “Get Vaxxed For Snacks” sweepstakes, which seeks to get 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by July 4. The delivery service will give 200 winners a $500 Instacart gift card for use on the aforementioned snacks and other purchases.
