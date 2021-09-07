Instacart names Facebook exec as its new CEO

Retail News
Instacart names Facebook exec as its new CEOThe Wall Street Journal 07/09/2021
Fidji Simo, a veteran executive who led Facebook’s mobile and products teams for the past decade, has been named CEO of Instacart. Ms. Simo, who joins the grocery delivery service as it is preparing to go public, replaces Apoorva Mehta, Instacart co-founder. Mr. Mehta will become executive chairman of the company next month.
