Instacart drivers concerned company is putting them at risk

Instacart drivers concerned company is putting them at riskFast Company 07/17/2019
“Shoppers” who make deliveries for Instacart have told Fast Company that they are being put at risk as they have to accept assignments without knowing where they will be driving or whether or not they will be dropping off orders to homes where customers have been flagged for poor tipping or aggressive behavior.
