Instacart and DoorDash to debut credit cards

The Wall Street Journal 04/08/2021

The nation’s largest grocery and meal delivery companies are planning to roll out credit cards that offer rewards to frequent users of their services. Instacart is expected to launch a card next year that will allow cardholders to earn five percent back on purchases it delivers. DoorDash is said to be deciding on a card provider and is looking to recruit restaurants and other companies it works with to participate in partner offers.

