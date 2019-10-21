Influencers lose their ability to influence

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The money paid to social media influencers has grown 50 percent per year since 2017, according to Mediakix. The question facing marketers is whether the investment is worthwhile as more influencers appear to be in it simply for the money. “Consumers can see if someone honestly cares about a product or whether they are just trying to push it,” said Anders Ankarlid, chief executive of online stationery retailer A Good Company. “The bubble is starting to burst.”