Inflation will remain worldwide problem in 2022

Inflation will remain worldwide problem in 2022Reuters/Yahoo Finance 01/28/2022
A Reuters survey of over 500 economists finds a consensus that inflationary pressures will remain in place throughout 2022, tamping down growth in the process. Nearly 40 percent of respondents identified inflation as the biggest risk to the global economy this year. Nearly 35 percent are concerned what role new coronavirus variants may have.
