Industrial chemicals show up in fast foods

Retail News
Industrial chemicals show up in fast foodsThe Washington Post 10/28/2021
A new study claims to have found industrial chemicals called phthalates in a wide variety of foods purchased at fast food restaurants, including Burger King, Chipotle, Domino’s, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Phthalates have been linked to increased risk for learning, attention and behavioral disorders in kids and fertility and reproductive issues in women.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!