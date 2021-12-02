Indie retailers deal with online fraud

Retail News

Salisbury Post

Eric Phillips, the owner of the Skinny Wheels bike shop in Salisbury, NC, received an online order for a pricey watch, but the shipping and billing information didn’t match. Mr. Phillips called the phone number on the order to confirm it was legitimate and got a voicemail that matched the order. The shop shipped the order, but a few days later it was disputed by the holder of the credit card. The purchase was fraudulent, something that Mr. Phillips and many of his indie retail operators have had to deal with as more consumers, legit and otherwise, place orders online.