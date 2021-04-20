Indie restaurants cooked up new tech solutions during the pandemic

Retail News

The New York Times

Restaurants forced to close as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic either succumbed or adapted, and for many of the latter that meant deploying technology to better communicate with, serve and understand their patrons. “Restaurants realized they had to think of themselves as larger businesses and brands,” said Camilla Marcus, co-founder of TechTable. “You have to expand into other things: e-commerce, delivery, products. You have to think outside the four walls.”