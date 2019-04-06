Indiana salmon hatchery to raise genetically modified fish

Retail News
Indiana salmon hatchery to raise genetically modified fishChicago Tribune/The Daily World 06/02/2019
The first genetically modified salmon approved for human consumption will be raised in a hatchery in Indiana after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration. AquaBounty Technologies, the company operating the hatchery, has combined a gene from chinook salmon and combined it with DNA from an eel-like species known as ocean pout to create fish that grow to about twice the size of salmon found in the wild.