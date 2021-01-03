Retail News

Independent drugstores need more COVID-19 vaccine

Smaller, often independent, pharmacies have been requesting more COVID-19 vaccine. Most of the supply has been going to large chains such as CVS, Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart. Brian Caswell, owner of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs, KS, added a special freezer to store vaccines but has found that he can’t get the amount he and his customers need.

