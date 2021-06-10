Increased demand and supply chain disruptions complicate PepsiCo’s business

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

PepsiCo has seen demand increase for products such as Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, Doritos 3D Crunch and Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot while having to deal with rising commodity prices for aluminum cans and plastic bottles as well as higher labor and trucking costs. The company recently raised its annual forecast, expecting that it will be able to negotiate the challenges coming its way as consumer demand remains strong.