Income inequality at a five-decade high in the U.S.The Washington Post 09/26/2019
Nine states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia — saw income inequality spike between 2017 and 2018, according to the Census Bureau. Income inequality is at its highest level going back more than five decades on a national level, according to the government’s data.
