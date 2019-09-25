In two incidents, men shoot themselves at Kroger stores

Retail News

Newsweek

Kroger recently requested of its customers that they refrain from bringing firearms into its stores, and two recent accidental discharging of weapons bring light to the problem retailers potentially face. One man reportedly shot himself in the chest at a Kroger gas station on September 9 when his gun fell to the ground. The unidentified man was last reported in stable condition at a nearby hospital. On September 20th, a customer at a store in Memphis, while adjusting his pants, managed to instead pull the trigger on a gun that he wore on his hip. He suffered injuries to his leg.