In tight competition for workers, Walmart gives $1 per hour raise to 565,000 associates

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Walmart will hike wages by $1 per hour for over a half million of its 1.2 million store associates, effectively raising the average hourly wage for Walmart’s U.S. store associates is $16.40. “Effective Sept. 25, associates in the Frontend, Food & Consumable and General Merchandise work groups will receive at least a $1 an hour raise. … It’s our third wage investment in store associates over the past year,” U.S. CEO John Furner wrote in a letter.