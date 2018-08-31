In-N-Out target of boycott for GOP donations

Retail News
In America’s bifurcated ideological society, it seems more and more likely that businesses will suffer consequences for showing deference to one side or the other. Eric Bauman, chairman of the California Democratic Party, took to Twitter on Wednesday to chastise the In-N-Out burger chain for making a $25,000 donation to the state’s Republican Party. “Et tu In-N-Out?,” read the tweet, “Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to
In-N-Out target of boycott for GOP donationsLos Angeles Times 08/30/2018
#BoycottInNOut.”