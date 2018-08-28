In Missouri, ‘meat’ now means meat

Retail News

USA Today

Missouri is the first state in the union to pass a regulation that forbids marketers from using the word “meat” for any product that is not made from animal flesh. That means it’s a clear no-no to use the word for tempeh and seitan. But what about lab-grown meat cultured from animal tissue cells? The law allows the imposition of $1000 fines and imprisonment for a year for “misrepresenting a product as meat that is not derived from harvested production livestock or poultry.”