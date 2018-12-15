In Indianapolis, you can get a car from a vending machine

Retail News

Indy Star

Carvana, an online retailer selling used cars, has created a seven-story glass structure on Indianapolis’ north side that offers — at least symbolically — the opportunity to select a car, vending machine style. Customers can choose from a selection of over 10,000 cars online and then have the purchase delivered to the machine where, with the help of an associate, they deposit an over-sized coin to retrieve their vehicle.