In India, food delivery apps hit with a backlash

Retail News

NY Times

Many small restauranteurs in the U.S. complain that they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to home delivery. If they don’t sign on with food apps like DoorDash and Grubhub, they miss out on a ton of business; if they do, they find themselves handing over much of their profits to the mobile platforms. In India, their counterparts have had enough. Earlier this month, a consortium of restaurant owners in the New Delhi area called for apps including Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats to stop offering steep discounts to customers. The promotions, they say, take a cut from the restaurants’ take while the app companies hook more customers into annual memberships.