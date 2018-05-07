In comparison, better assortment puts TJ Maxx ahead of Ross Stores

Retail News
In comparison, better assortment puts TJ Maxx ahead of Ross StoresBusiness Insider 05/06/2018
Business Insider made visits to Ross Stores and TJ Maxx to consider their relative shopping experiences. While Ross shined in some departments, like shoes, the location “definitely looked and felt like the cheaper store.” And while the lower price perception is perhaps justified, the reviewer felt TJ Maxx had a much better designed layout, more appealing shopping environment and “more impressive” assortment.