In a first for c-stores, Sheetz will accept cryptocurrency

Retail News

Sheetz press release

Sheetz, the 600+ store chain located in Mid-Atlantic states, is working with “pure-digital” payments firm Flexa and NCR to give customers the ability to pay with a range of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, litecoin and dogecoin, according to a company news release. Sheetz claims to be the “first convenience store chain to accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies in-store and at pump.”