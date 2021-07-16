Impossible Foods wants to make meat processing obsolete in 15 years

Retail News

The Washington Post

Pat Brown, founder of Impossible Foods, expects his company to eliminate the need for animal agriculture within 15 years. He thinks this is a realistic goal as the company’s alt-meat products stack up better against animal protein in taste and cost. “When I founded the company, my premise was we can’t rely on the political landscape changing, so irrespective of how you feel about climate change, animal welfare and the public health impact of animals in the food system, we wanted to make products that consumers will buy because they’re more delicious, more nutritious and, eventually, more affordable than the ones made from animals.”