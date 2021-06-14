Illy Caffè plans to expand its U.S. shop footprint

Retail News
Illy Caffè plans to expand its U.S. shop footprintThe Wall Street Journal 06/14/2021
Illy Caffè plans to build a number of new shops on top of the 20 that it currently operates in the U.S. The brand, which currently sells its coffee through a wide range of American retailers, sees an opportunity to expand its market share through direct sales of consumers looking for high-end espresso and other coffee beverages.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!