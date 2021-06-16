IKEA France ordered to pay $1.3M for spying on workers and customers

Retail News
IKEA France ordered to pay $1.3M for spying on workers and customersThe Associated Press/U.S. News & World Report 06/15/2021
A court has ordered IKEA to pay more than $1.3 million in fines and damages for spying on employees, some unhappy customers and union representatives in France. Two former executives with the company have been convicted, fined and given suspended prison sentences for their role in the scheme.
