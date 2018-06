Retail News

Fox News

IHOP (International House of Pancakes) announced an impending name change on Twitter on Monday. “For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb,” the tweet read. The company is teasing fans with the meaning of the “b.” (Our bet is on “breakfast.”)