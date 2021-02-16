IHOP to give away free pancake IOUs after cancelling National Pancake Day promo

Retail News
IHOP to give away free pancake IOUs after cancelling National Pancake Day promoUSA Today 02/16/2021
IHOP has made the decision to cancel its National Pancake Day promotion amid the ongoing pandemic. The restaurant chain decided instead to turn the event from a one-day affair to a monthlong promotion. New and existing members in its MyIHOP email club will be able to redeem an IOU for a free short stack of pancakes at its locations through the end of April.
