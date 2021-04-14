IHOP caters to bacon obsessed customers

Retail News
IHOP caters to bacon obsessed customersUSA Today 04/14/2021
IHOP is adding Maple Bacon Milkshakes and serving up thicker bacon slices as part of its limited edition Bacon Obsession menu. Other items on the Obsession menu, which is available through June 13, include the Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger and Candied Bacon Pancakes. Jay Johns, president of IHOP, said that more than half of customers orders at the chain include bacon as a protein.
