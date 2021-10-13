ICSC sees holiday sales jumping nearly nine percent over last year

Retail News

Forbes

The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) is forecasting that sales in November and December will increase 8.9 percent over the same months in 2020. “I think this is going to be a very strong holiday season, for obvious reasons,” ICSC President and CEO Tom McGee said. “The economy is strong, consumer spending has continued to be strong despite the challenges related to the pandemic, and there’s a tremendous amount of personal savings and pent-up demand.”