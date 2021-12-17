Hyundai’s four-wheeled ‘mobility platform’ designed for maneuverability, versatility

Retail News

The Verge

Automaker Hyundai’s new MobED robotic dolly is approximately 2 feet wide by 2 feet long and sports 12-inch tires that can each move independently to accomplish complex movements while keeping its payload level. A promotional video demonstrates how the mobility platform’s (Hyundai’s term) complex suspension allows the vehicle to negotiate an incline while transporting a pyramid of stacked champagne glasses. Other car manufacturers, such as Toyota and Honda, are also developing robots in this class and expect them to fulfill a variety of needs in the a variety of business sectors.