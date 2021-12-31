Hy-Vee deploying armed security to stores

Retail News

KY3 Springfield Missouri

Citing “an increase in thefts and different crimes in retail locations,” Hy-Vee Vice President of Security Jamie Sipes announced that the regional grocer is establishing a Retail Security team, outfitted with “tools that an officer would need to keep employees and customers safe.” Mr. Sipes explained that the officers, many of whom have prior law enforcement experience, are being positioned mostly as a visual deterrent to crime. “And so we are not looking to interrupt people’s rights. We’re there to be an extension of our legendary customer service within HyVee to ensure the safety of our customers and our employee,” he said.