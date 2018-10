Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hy-Vee is opening its tenth store in the Twin Cities area on the site of a former Cub Foods. Supervalu, Cub’s parent company, closed the store in July. The new Hy-Vee is the smallest of its Twin Cities stores at 56,000-square-feet. The other locations in the market range from 86,000- to 100,000-square-feet.