Hurricane Ida’s impact probably includes gas prices

Hurricane Ida’s impact probably includes gas pricesCNN 08/30/2021
According to the federal regulator overseeing oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, over 95 percent of offshore facilities shut down as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Ida. Wholesale gas price futures rose markedly Sunday and yesterday, indicating that retail gas prices may again be on the rise, further fueling inflationary trends in the economy.
