Hundreds of business leaders want Trump’s tariffs stopped

Retail News
Hundreds of business leaders want Trump’s tariffs stoppedThe Associated Press/ABC News 06/17/2019
More than 600 companies and trade associations, including Costco, Foot Locker, Gap, Levi Strauss, Target and Walmart, have written to President Trump asking him to remove tariffs placed on imports from China. The business community believes that the tariffs will only tax American consumers with higher prices while potentially putting the breaks on the longest economic expansion in American history.