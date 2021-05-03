Hudson’s Bay is splitting up Saks’ online business and its stores

Retail News
Hudson’s Bay is splitting up Saks’ online business and its storesWWD/Yahoo Finance 03/05/2021
Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC) is splitting its physical stores and SaksFifthAvenue.com into separate business entities. The online business will simply be known as Saks. HBC says it is making the move, which will value the online business at $2 billion, to “better able to appropriately plan for and invest in their respective service models.”
