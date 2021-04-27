Hubert Joly started transforming Best Buy by listening to frontline workers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Hubert Joly wasn’t just new to Best Buy when he became the consumer electronics chain’s CEO in 2012, he was also new to retailing having previously worked for companies in technology, video games and travel. The new CEO started out by meeting with frontline associates. One of his very first lessons was about problems with bestbuy.com’s search engine. An employee typed in “Cinderella” on the retailer’s site and results showed Nikon cameras. He also found out associates were unhappy with a reduction in discounts they received by purchasing products from the retailer.