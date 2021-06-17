HR shortcomings undermine Amazon’s best employer goals

Retail News
HR shortcomings undermine Amazon’s best employer goalsThe New York Times 06/16/2021
Amazon.com is one of the largest employers on the planet and has sought to use its technical expertise in Human Resources to advance its mission. The result, however, is sometimes alarming when workers get lost in the system and face roadblocks to connecting with actual human beings. Amazon has acknowledged that there have been incidences of employees being fired inadvertently and other HR snafus but declined to discuss specifics.
