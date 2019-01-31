Howard Schultz presidential run could be bad news for Starbucks

Retail News

Very few executives are more closely identified with their companies than Howard Schultz and Starbucks. The suggestion by Mr. Schultz that he is considering a run for president of the United States as an independent has a lot of people, particularly those who want to make sure that Donald Trump doesn’t get a second term in office, upset with the might-be candidate. Many of those are willing to express their displeasure, it seems, by taking their coffee drink business to places other than Starbucks.