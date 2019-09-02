How Google aims to overtake Amazon’s Alexa

Retail News

CNET

Amazon’s Alexa is the gal to beat when it comes to AI platforms, but Google’s developers are working hard to make its competitive Google Assistant product more sophisticated and more useful. Scott Huffman, vice president of engineering for the product line predicts that within the next five years Assistant will gain a lot more smarts in handling naturalistic human conversation. Further, he expects that the AI will be able to detect a human’s mood and, for example, recognize a tone of frustration. His team is also working to give the Assistant persistent memory so the user can pick up on a conversation from the previous day without starting from scratch.