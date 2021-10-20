House and Senate bills would bar online platforms from favoring their own products

Retail News
House and Senate bills would bar online platforms from favoring their own productsReuters/Yahoo News 10/19/2021
A bipartisan bill from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) would bar big technology platforms such as Amazon.com and Google from favoring their own products and services in search results. Similar legislation has passed the House Judiciary Committee to be moved toward a vote by members.
Discussions
