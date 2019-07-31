Hotel group to replace mini shampoo bottles with eco-friendlier option

Retail News

The New York Times

Mini plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and skin lotion may follow plastic straws as the next big thing to be replaced in the hospitality industry. Hotels have gotten behind plastic straw bans and now IHG, which operates the Holiday Inn and Intercontinental Hotel brands, plans to get rid of the mini bottles offered as a courtesy to guests. Instead, the chain plans to add refillable dispensers for these items in its guest rooms.