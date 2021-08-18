Home pro business lifts Lowe’s results

Retail News

CNBC

Lowe’s exceeded Wall Street’s expectations for sales, comps and earnings during the second quarter as the DIY chain saw its business buoyed by orders by home professionals. CEO Marvin Ellison said the chain saw demand remain strong for appliances, bath, flooring and kitchen products during the most recent quarter and he expects his company’s business to remain strong. “The pandemic has created a long-term impact of the home’s importance, and we just don’t see that changing,” he said.